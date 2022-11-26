Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Stunningly sunny Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Dry conditions for your Small Business Saturday with startups spanning from the 20s to the 40s.

Highs climb back into the 50s and 60s by midday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.

We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50's

