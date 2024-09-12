Maryland Weather: Staying dry and warm through weekend

BALTIMORE -- Patchy dense fog is a factor for some of you as you head out the door this morning.

It's mainly limited to parts of the Eastern Shore where Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Caroline Counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 am.

Once that fog mixes out, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies across Maryland as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll see few more clouds in the mix today but still there will be plenty of sunshine on tap.

Highs on Friday afternoon will top out in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies, as high-level cloudiness from Hurricane Francine spreads into the Mid-Atlantic.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s and nighttime lows near 60 degrees.

Next week, we'll see a pattern change as developing low pressure to our south begins drifting northward. Clouds will increase across the area on Monday, with overcast skies expected on Tuesday, along with a good chance of rain.

Widespread wet weather is anticipated from Tuesday through Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely on Tuesday. Easterly winds will also increase, leading to gusty conditions during the afternoon on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool slightly due to the cloud cover and chance of rain. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid- to upper-70s, with similar temperatures expected through the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Don't expect much sunshine after Monday, as the unsettled pattern is likely to stick around heading into next weekend.