Maryland Weather: Spring-like feel & sunshine today

BALTIMORE— Most of Monday will be bright and mild but your day is starting chilly with a few spotty showers.

Out the door numbers range from the low 30s into the mid 40s. Grab the coat but be ready to ditch it by the afternoon. Southerly winds and mostly sunny skies will send temperatures soaring into the low 60s.

SPRING, IS THAT YOU?: We are kicking off the work week with a stunning day that will feel very much like spring! Temps will top out in the low 60s and skies will be bright! Enjoy today because wet weather arrives tomorrow. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/azCIRe0dOY — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 26, 2024

Be sure to get out and enjoy because rain chances increase by Tuesday afternoon.

MARVELOUS MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies are on deck with temperatures reminiscent of early April rather than late February! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ORXVZ5wsRb — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 26, 2024

We'll see another mild day Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. The day starts out partly sunny, but then more clouds push in during the afternoon and the chance for a shower increases. Showers will be scattered toward the afternoon and evening.

The warmest temperatures of the week will come on Wednesday, but we won't see much in the way of sunshine. Expect plenty of clouds along with showers developing. In addition to the occasionally wet weather, we'll see a gusty south wind at 10 to 25 mph. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

5-DAY BALTIMORE AREA FORECAST: We start off week spring-like w/ high temperatures in the 60s Monday through Wednesday. Monday looks great! We'll see showers develop during second half of Tuesday and we're in and out of the rain through Wednesday night. Chilly Thur. & Fri. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/AsHEYv9YkY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 25, 2024

A potent cold front moves through midweek. This will lead to a period of more widespread rain and gusty winds, with the chance for a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through late Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few snowflakes could fall into early Thursday morning, if the cold air can get in fast enough. Chances are low at this point, but it's something to watch.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.