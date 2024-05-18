Maryland Weather: Clouds to some sun with 70s back Sunday

BALTIMORE- The weather will dry out tonight. Look for clouds giving way to some sunshine with pleasant temperatures Sunday.

Many neighborhoods received showers throughout Saturday. Rainfall totals ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to almost three tenths of an inch. Showers are currently pushing east and will be offshore by tonight. Expect clouds to linger tonight with lows in the 50s.

Sunday will start off gray, but the sky will gradually clear throughout the day. With a northeast wind, temperatures will stay seasonably mild with highs in the middle 70s. Clouds should break for sunshine, especially during the afternoon hours.

The nicest stretch of weather returns to the area Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will begin warming into the upper 70s and 80s. The warmest weather should come on Wednesday with mostly sunny weather and highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Most of the storms should clear the area by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will reach the middle 80s, but with the high humidity, it will feel even warmer.

Friday looks like a fantastic finish to the week and the beginning of our Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Expect partly sunny weather with highs near 80.

For the Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday is looking like the nicest day as of now with partly sunny weather and highs in the middle 70s. While it's still early, scattered showers appear possible Sunday into Memorial Day with cooler temperatures in the 60s along with an easterly wind.

Stay tuned as we'll likely fine tune the forecast as the holiday weekend approaches. Monday brings dry conditions back into our forecast with sunshine and the 80s expected Tuesday.