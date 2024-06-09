Maryland weather: Slight chances for rain Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A muggier start to our morning with temperatures ranging in the 60s and 70s across the state.

Very enjoyable for the start to our Sunday. Conditions are expected to be a little less favorable throughout the day today due to a system passing through. A weak cold front will stir up some shower chances for the day and increase our humidity some.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s and low 80s across the region under broken, but calm, skies. We will see this set-up continue for the rest of the afternoon.

Winds will continue to be breezy today from the West. This change in winds is due to a frontal system pushing through.

Highs today are in the lower 80s with more humidity.

Cooler drier air will push in for the evening tonight with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Highs Monday are cooler in the 70s and 80s with a nice breeze.

For lows Monday, we settle into the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies with little chances for rain.

We will return to some summer-like heat rolling into next week, with highs climbing into the 90s.