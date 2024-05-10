Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Showery stretch in store

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Cool temps and a stretch of rain in store for Mother's Day weekend
Baltimore -- We've made it to the end of the work week! I wish we could say we were celebrating with sunshine and 70s but instead we have a cool, damp and gray day. 

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and we'll drop off by a few degrees through the afternoon. Scattered showers will pop up off and on throughout the day. 

Unfortunately this rather dreary feel carries over to your Mother's Day Weekend. Rain returns for the second half of Saturday and then rolls right into the start of Sunday. Grab your rain jacket or umbrella as you head to brunch with mom!

Your Sunday hourly planner

So far, Monday is the start of the seven day forecast, with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Wet weather return to the area through mid-week. The highest chances will occur later Tuesday into Wednesday with a possible break by Thursday. 

Temps next week will be mainly in the low to mid 70s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

