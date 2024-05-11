Maryland weather: Rain likely tonight, showers Mother's Day

BALTIMORE- Rain continues this evening and into tonight. Look for scattered showers Mother's Day.

Expect rain to develop across the area this evening. Rain will become steady at times. Rain will taper off to showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be rather chilly in the 50s.

EVENING PLANNER: Grab an umbrella if you're going to be out and about tonight. On and off rain is likely. You'll need a jacket, too. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/r7u1Xm3Ax9 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 11, 2024

Mother's Day will be somewhat unsettled. We will see scattered showers during the morning and midday hours with a gradual drying process during the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will dry us out later in the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Monday looks like a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts Monday, more showers will be developing Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A round of steadier rain is likely on Wednesday. Plan on wet weather if you're going to be outside, so have a raincoat or umbrella.

We'll get another brief break on Thursday before more showers return to the area Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool in the 60s & lower 70s.