Memorial Day weekend weather in Maryland includes some showers and storms

Showers are around for Memorial Day Weekend in Baltimore

Showers are around for Memorial Day Weekend in Baltimore

Showers are around for Memorial Day Weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- There will be several opportunities for scattered showers and storms for Memorial Day weekend, but it will not be a complete washout.

A few morning showers are scooting through as you head out the door Friday. The cold front that triggered Thursday night's storms will lift back to the north as a warm front as we head into the weekend.

Partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s are in store Friday afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible but the threat is low.

Weekend forecast

Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible late Saturday afternoon as another disturbance approaches the area.

Sunday will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with scattered late-day and evening showers and storms.

Your First Alert Weather Team is watching Memorial Day as a potential Alert Day. Scattered showers and storms will be numerous across the area, some of which could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hail are the main threats.