Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity

Hi Everyone!

Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again.

(Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!)

The reason today will be a bit more comfortable, (and only a bit), will be a very weak cold front sliding by. It will give us a more Northerly breeze early on turning more Easterly this afternoon. Not only will change in wind direction that bring back moist air but that "sea breeze" could kick off some thunderstorms, mostly, East and Southeast of Baltimore. We are under a general risk of thunderstorms today from the Storm Prediction Center so nothing real gusty expected.

Tomorrow will be another day of temps in the very low 90's, but the humidity will get "up there." With hot and humid conditions again on Monday and Tuesday. If all goes according to plan a strong cold front swinging by late Tuesday will end this heat wave, and sunny comfortable and pleasant conditions will be the forecast for the weeks end and Labor Day holiday weekend! We will watch for the possibility of strong thunderstorms with that front arriving later Tuesday.

Marty B!