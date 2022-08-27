Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast 01:54

Hi Everyone!

  Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again.

  (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!)

827-7-day.jpg

  The reason today will be a bit more comfortable, (and only a bit), will be a very weak cold front sliding by. It will give us a more Northerly breeze early on turning more Easterly this afternoon. Not only will change in wind direction that bring back moist air but that "sea breeze" could kick off some thunderstorms, mostly, East and Southeast of Baltimore. We are under a general risk of thunderstorms today from the Storm Prediction Center so nothing real gusty expected.

  Tomorrow will be another day of temps in the very low 90's, but the humidity will get "up there." With hot and humid conditions again on Monday and Tuesday. If all goes according to plan a strong cold front swinging by late Tuesday will end this heat wave, and sunny comfortable and pleasant conditions will be the forecast for the weeks end and Labor Day holiday weekend! We will watch for the possibility of strong thunderstorms with that front arriving later Tuesday.

    Marty B!

Marty Bass

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.