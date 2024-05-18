Maryland Weather: Rounds of showers and storms roll in

BALTIMORE- Your weekend is starting off wet with heavy showers moving in. Waves of rain will continue throughout the morning hours with a few thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures range as you wake up from the 50s to middle 60s. We are already close to our daytime high settled into the lower 60s.

Highs reach the lower to middle 60s this afternoon under cloudy and rainy skies. A spotty chance at a thunderstorms remains in our forecast, but this is mainly to the west of I-81.

Rain will continue into the evening with a few threats of flooding possible in Anne Arundel county and the Bay area.

Lows tonight drop into the 50s.

Sunday, we will see a repeat in the forecast for the first half of the day, but things will begin to dry out by evening.

Monday brings dry conditions back into our forecast with sunshine and the 80s expected Tuesday.