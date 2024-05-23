Maryland Weather: Rounds of rain & storms

BALTIMORE -- It's a warm and muggy start to your Thursday with showers moving through the Baltimore area. Today will feature plenty of humidity and several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Our first round is under way and will be off and on through the morning. We'll see mostly cloudy weather throughout the afternoon hours with highs around 80.

A few additional showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, but they should stay isolated in coverage. A third and final round of storms appears possible Thursday evening between 7 PM and midnight. This final round of storms has the chance of producing strong gusty winds and small hail.

The weather on Friday looks a bit nicer with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s. A few showers are possible late Friday, but most of the day should be rain-free.

The upcoming Memorial Day Weekend will feature rounds of showers and storms. The greatest risk of thunderstorms appears to be Saturday afternoon and evening and Memorial Day. Some of the storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. While Sunday may not be completely dry, it appears to be the driest day of the weekend for outdoor activities.

While we are expecting clouds, showers, and thunderstorms for parts of the Memorial Day Weekend, the temperatures will stay comfortable with highs around 80. Humidity levels will stay high throughout the weekend.