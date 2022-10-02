Maryland Weather: Rainy, Windy, Chilly Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Welcome to Sunday Funday! And it will be a rainy, windy, and chilly day. "It" is the remnants of "Ian." Now given what that storm has done to communities, cities, and states in it's path, we have no room to complain. But having said that this will be a foul day.

Periods of rain, and at time steady rain is your forecast through the entire day. And when you are not under one of those steady rain returns on the radar it will still be quite misty. (Imagine your windshield wipers on intermediate, the fastest intermediate speed…MISTY.)

"Ian" remains a slow moving storm that will not leave our forecast until Tuesday midday. Then a really fine run of Fall weather is here. Through next weekend a lot of sun with temperatures returning to the low to mid 70's. A good run of nice weather for sure.

Stay dry, stay safe, and find ya some "Sunday Funday!" And GO RAVENS!