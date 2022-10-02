Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Rainy, Windy, Chilly Sunday

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast 01:53
snapshot-21.jpg

BALTIMORE-- Welcome to Sunday Funday! And it will be a rainy, windy, and chilly day. "It" is the remnants of "Ian." Now given what that storm  has done to communities, cities, and states in it's path, we have no room to complain. But having said that this will be a foul day.

  Periods of rain, and at time steady rain is your forecast through the entire day. And when you are not under one of those steady rain returns on the radar it will still be quite misty. (Imagine your windshield wipers on intermediate, the fastest intermediate speed…MISTY.)

  "Ian" remains a slow moving storm that will not leave our forecast until Tuesday midday. Then a really fine run of Fall weather is here. Through next weekend a lot of sun with temperatures returning to the low to mid 70's. A good run of nice weather for sure.

   Stay dry, stay safe, and find ya some "Sunday Funday!" And GO RAVENS!

Marty Bass
marty-bass.jpg

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.