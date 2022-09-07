Maryland Weather: Rain showers will give way to a beautiful weekend

BALTIMORE -- Low pressure coasted over the area Tuesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain.

But that will move just offshore on Wednesday.

The clouds will stick around through Wednesday with a chance for showers, but widespread locally heavy rain is not expected.

The showers will taper off later Wednesday with dry weather and sunshine returning Thursday and Friday.

Friday will be the better of the two days.

Temperatures won't get out of the 70s Wednesday, rebounding to the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The best weather of the week will occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be OK, with some showers moving in later in the day.

The showers will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week.