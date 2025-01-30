Maryland Weather: Rain returns Friday

BALTIMORE-- As we close out the workweek, the weather pattern is expected to turn wetter, with rain moving back into the region later tonight.

Clouds will gradually increase through the evening, becoming mostly cloudy by late tonight. Rain chances will develop after midnight and continue into much of the day on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cooler side, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts could total close to an inch in some areas by Friday evening, making for a soggy end to the workweek.

Most of the rain will begin tapering off by sunset Friday as drier air starts to move in. Skies will gradually clear overnight, setting up for a drier and calmer start to the weekend. Temperatures on Friday night will fall into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, leading to a chilly start on Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies for much of the day, creating a pleasant but cool afternoon. However, an easterly wind off the bay will allow clouds to increase later in the day. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the mid-40s, keeping conditions feeling rather brisk.

By Sunday, clouds will take over once again as moisture continues to push in from the east. This will result in mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures remaining in the mid-40s. Despite the clouds, conditions will remain dry, making for a fairly quiet second half of the weekend.

Sunshine returns on Monday, bringing a noticeable warm-up. High temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees, making for a much milder and more comfortable start to the new workweek.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, though dry conditions will persist with more sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 50s, which is close to seasonal averages for this time of year. However, changes will begin to develop by Tuesday evening as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system.

Rain chances return on Wednesday as a new system moves in from the west. At this time, the rain looks to arrive later in the afternoon and continue through Wednesday night, Thursday, and possibly into Friday morning. With thick cloud cover and rain in place, high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 40s, making for a chilly and damp day.

By Thursday, temperatures will moderate slightly, with highs rising into the low to mid-50s. However, showers will remain in the forecast, keeping conditions unsettled.

As the rain exits by Friday, another shot of cooler air will arrive. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s to close out the week, reinforcing the cooler pattern as we head toward the following weekend.