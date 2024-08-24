Maryland Weather: Rain-free weekend and heating up

Summer temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine

Summer temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine

Summer temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine

BALTIMORE -- More typical August-like heat returns today and tomorrow with plenty of sun and increasing temperatures. Hot and muggy weather return for back to school.

Look for a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Dry conditions continue tonight and it's a touch more humid. Southerly winds and abundant sunshine on Sunday will help boost temperatures into the upper 80s along with higher humidity levels. Both days of the weekend look dry, so make your outdoor plans. It looks like a great weekend to head to the pool.

It's back to school for many on Monday! Make sure to send the kids in comfortable clothing as temperatures register in the upper 80s to low 90s during the afternoon. We can expect mostly sunny skies during the day and the slight chance for an isolated evening or overnight shower.

A midweek cold front could bring in the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, so be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for updates.The big weather story is the increasing heat and humidity. Factor in higher humidity, and the feels like temperature will soar into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

We stay mainly dry next week. A stray storm is possible Wednesday and Friday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms returning next Saturday.