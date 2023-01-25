Maryland Weather: Temperatures will dip with a cold front

BALTIMORE -- A cold front will move through overnight, bringing an end to the rain by Thursday morning.

Temperatures that have risen into the 50s in the wake of a warm front that will bring temperatures back into the 40s once the cold front moves through.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with gusty westerly winds. Snow showers will continue across far Western Maryland otherwise the rest of the state will be dry. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s with gusty westerly winds at 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon.

THURSDAY PLANNER: Dry weather returns Thursday with gusty westerly winds over 30 mph at times. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/xAYO1C5IM6 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 25, 2023

Thursday will be breezy with gusty winds from the west at 25-35 miles per hour. Skies will be partly cloudy. Quiet weather is expected

through Friday into the first part of the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s on Friday and near 50 degrees

Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday morning with a chance for showers returning Sunday night.

After a quiet start to the week, the next storm will bring rain chances to the area by mid-week.