Maryland Weather: Quick dose of sun before rain is back

BALTIMORE -- I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend, especially the moms! We are easing you into the work week with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 70s on this Monday!

Isolated dense fog is a factor as you head out the door this morning, mainly west of the city.

ISOLATED DENSE FOG: Visibility is near zero in certain pockets west of the Baltimore Area, Please take it slow if you're traveling in that area, Once the fog and lingering clouds clear out, there is just sun and more sun on the way today. #WJX #Baltimore #MDWX #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/KTFtrbDvBt — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 13, 2024

Your out the door temperatures are in the upper 40s & lower 50s.

The patchy fog and lingering clouds will clear out of here by mid-morning, making way for blue skies. The wind will increase out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. With the southerly wind and more in the way of sunshine, high temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 70s.

Soak up every ounce of sunshine you can because the gray and wet weather is back tomorrow. Rain returns around lunchtime and picks up in coverage through the afternoon. Unfortunately it doesn't stop there. The steadiest of the rain will move through late Tuesday through Wednesday. Expect rounds of heavier rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Some pockets of flooding are possible in poor drainage areas.