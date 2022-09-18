Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Plenty of sunshine for a picture perfect Gameday

By Marty Bass

Marty Bass Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Hi Everyone!

   Welcome to GAMEDAY. Welcome to SUNDAY FUNDAY. And the weather this last Sunday of Summer is going to feel very Summerlike. A change in wind direction, now from the SSW, has ushered in a bit of humidity and warmer air. The average is now the low 80's, today a bit muggy and in the mid upper 80's. The official high is forecast at 87°, though at 1 PM our forecast Ravens v Dolphins kickoff temp is 84°.

  Calm tonight, very warm and humid again tomorrow. Tomorrow night a cold front will slide by with a stray shower overnight into Tuesday. But it is a cold front at the end of the week, a much stronger cold front, will usher in early Fall like temperatures starting as the new season does on Thursday. From today's 87° we'll drop to the low 70's Friday, and Saturday. And it will be windy too.

   We'll worry about that then. Let's enjoy this day! Find ya some fun, be safe, and GO RAVENS!

        Marty B!

