Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.

Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.

Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.