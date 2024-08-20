Maryland Weather: Nothing but sun this week

Cloudy start, with sunshine by noon continuing throughout the day

Cloudy start, with sunshine by noon continuing throughout the day

Cloudy start, with sunshine by noon continuing throughout the day

BALTIMORE -- Lower humidity and solid sunshine will dominate the weather today and for the rest of the week.

High temperatures this afternoon will stay quite cool, only reaching the low to upper 70s.

Temperatures tonight through Thursday will drop well into the 50s, providing a bit of a fall-like feel to the region.

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with low 80s expected on Friday. No rain is in the forecast from Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will get a little warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Heat and humidity are expected to return early next week. Monday will hit the low 90s making for a hot first day back to school for many of our students!