Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Mostly sunny with less humidity

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's going to be another hot Friday but we will see less humidity.

fyqpditxeaa9jtc.jpg

Our high of 95° today will feel like 96° or 97° because the humidity is backing off a bit.

The heat and humidity are back Saturday though, joining us throughout the weekend.

Mid 90s today and upper 90s this weekend. 

A few showers or storms are possible this afternoon & evening neat the MD/PA line.  

Sunday we have declared an Alert Day due to this heat and humidity. 

fylnruhwaaeneoc.jpg

Please stay hydrated if and/or when you are outside in the heat.

Meg McNamara

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June of 2017.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.