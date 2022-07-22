Maryland Weather: Mostly sunny with less humidity
BALTIMORE -- It's going to be another hot Friday but we will see less humidity.
Our high of 95° today will feel like 96° or 97° because the humidity is backing off a bit.
The heat and humidity are back Saturday though, joining us throughout the weekend.
Mid 90s today and upper 90s this weekend.
A few showers or storms are possible this afternoon & evening neat the MD/PA line.
Sunday we have declared an Alert Day due to this heat and humidity.
Please stay hydrated if and/or when you are outside in the heat.
