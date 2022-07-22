Maryland Weather: Mostly sunny with less humidity

BALTIMORE -- It's going to be another hot Friday but we will see less humidity.

Our high of 95° today will feel like 96° or 97° because the humidity is backing off a bit.

The heat and humidity are back Saturday though, joining us throughout the weekend.

Mid 90s today and upper 90s this weekend.

A few showers or storms are possible this afternoon & evening neat the MD/PA line.

Sunday we have declared an Alert Day due to this heat and humidity.

Please stay hydrated if and/or when you are outside in the heat.