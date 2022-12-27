Maryland Weather: Thawing out as temperatures climb through New Year's

BALTIMORE -- We are finally thawing out after a brutally cold Christmas weekend.

Morning temperatures were in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

#WJZFirstAlert

Not quite ready to let the Christmas graphics go..lots of sunshine today and temps climb into the low 40s.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/jkP8yfm3Oz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 27, 2022

While it wasn't warm, it was certainly warmer than the teens we woke up to Monday morning.

#WJZFirstAlert

It's not a warm morning but it is a lot warmer than Monday! We're waking up in the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs today will be in the low 40s! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/SJUSmU5Xmk — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 27, 2022

Plenty of sunshine is in store today as highs finally clear the 30s and make their way into the low 40s.

Temps really take off from here!

We will hit the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday, and the upper 50s by Friday.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies stick around for the rest of the work week.

Things change over the weekend with clouds and wet weather in store for New Year's Eve.

It looks like you may need an umbrella or rain jacket if you're hitting the town to ring in the New Year.

By Sunday, we'll see highs in the low 60s with more wet weather possible.

Temps will be in the low to mid-50s by kick-off time when the Ravens take on the Steelers here at home!