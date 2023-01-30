Maryland Weather: Mild for now but not for long

BALTIMORE - Patchy fog is possible as you make your way to work on this Monday morning but it should be very isolated.

Heavy cloud cover is prohibiting widespread fog from developing so don't bank on much if any sun as you make your way to work today.

While it may not be bright, it is mild! You can give the hat, gloves and scarf a break today.

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s ad low 40s and we'll make our way into the mid to even upper 50s through the afternoon.

Though you won't need the sunglasses first thing today, keep them handy because we'll go from cloudy to bright as the day goes on.

There's a small chance for a few spotty showers tonight as a cold front pushes across the state.

A quick burst of a wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning but no significant impact is expected as temperatures will likely be above freezing.

Temperatures only top out in the upper 30s to right around 40° in the afternoon.

We tumble into the 20s Tuesday night and stay chilly from there.

Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the work week.

Arctic air arrives just in time for the weekend with wind chills likely in the single digits to start the day.