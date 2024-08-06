Maryland Weather: Hot & sticky with storms tonight

BALTIMORE -- A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect this evening for potential severe storms. Some storms may contain damaging winds, which will be the primary threat.

Before the storms arrive, high temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. Today is starting sunny, but a few thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon.

The storm threat will diminishes towards midnight with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Low temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees.

Cloud cover from the remnants of Debby will arrive by Wednesday and bring a chance of scattered storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, as highs only reach the low 80s. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night into Thursday, with a chance for a shower or storm.

As the main portion of the remnants of Debby moves northward, expect rain chances to increase significantly from Friday into Saturday. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Friday and Saturday due to the potential for heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding in some areas. Rainfall totals between two to five inches are possible.