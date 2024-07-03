Maryland Weather: Hot, sticky & stormy Independence Day

BALTIMORE -- Another round of sunshine is on deck today as humidity levels climb ahead of a hot, sticky and stormy Independence Day.

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll get mostly sunny skies today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For your 4th of July, temperatures will cruise into the low to mid 90s but feel closer to 100° thanks to all the humidity. Rain chances will return, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with scattered thunderstorms developing across the area. The coverage of the rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see showers and storms, but rain could affect your holiday plans or fireworks celebrations on Thursday evening.

Scattered storm chances persist through at least Tuesday.