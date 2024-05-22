Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Hot, sticky and potentially stormy

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 5/22/2024
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 5/22/2024 02:22

BALTIMORE -- Today is shaping up to be hot and sticky! Your out the door numbers are in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies will send temperatures cruising into the mid to upper 80s with some of you hitting 90°. 

Most of the day should be dry, but there is the chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms after 7 PM. Our friends north & west of Baltimore have the best chance to see this action. 

The warm and muggy pattern rolls right into Thursday. A cold front will move in from the northwest, sparking showers and thunderstorms. 

wx.jpg

There is the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Maryland under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. 

If we manage to get more in the way of sunshine during the day Thursday, the chance of severe weather will be higher. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday for the potential of an ALERT DAY. 

If confidence grows that storms will be widespread in coverage and severe, an ALERT DAY will likely be issued.

Wet weather lingers into your Friday and unfortunately you'll be dodging wet and stormy weather through your Memorial Day Weekend. 

Meg McNamara
Web_Bio_Meg_McNamara.jpg

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 6:26 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

