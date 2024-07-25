Maryland Weather: Heavy storms before weekend sun

Very humid along with scattered storms Thursday with a fantastic weekend of weather ahead

BALTIMORE -- Tropical humidity along with scattered storms continue today with a fantastic weekend of weather to follow.

The air is warm and muggy and showers will linger through the first half of the day.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s and we're top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

More scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. We could see some stronger thunderstorms, with isolated pockets of damaging winds possible. In addition to downpours, frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible along with some small hail. The greatest risk is 2 PM and 8 PM.

Humidity levels will fall late tonight, but the drop off in humidity will be most noticeable Friday. Friday looks fantastic with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a northerly breeze, and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll continue with the nice weather right through the weekend. Go ahead and make outdoor plans! Both days feature sunshine with highs near 90°. Humidity levels over the weekend will stay nice and low.

Monday will be a transition day with increasing humidity and the chance for a few showers later in the day, mainly well west of Baltimore. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be tropical in terms of humidity with some drenching afternoon and evening thunderstorms in some places. These will be of the hit or miss variety. Highs will be in the lower 90s, however, it will feel hotter with the high humidity.