Maryland weather: Heat streak continues Thursday with 90s expected

BALTIMORE -- Very mild this morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s. A few clouds are in the mix, but a clear day is ahead.

Sunny and hot yet again for Thursday afternoon with temperatures continuing to climb. Along with seeing the 90s again this afternoon, we expect to continue our dry status.

Highs today reach into the upper 80s lower 90s across the state today bringing with it concerns for heat safety. Bordering states have heat advisories issued for the threat of dangerous conditions, but Maryland has no active alerts at the moment. Heat advisories, however, are expected later in the week and into the weekend.

Tonight, lows bottom out in the 60s and 70s. Another night of above average lows is expected.

We continue our dry streak through Friday, where highs climb even higher into the 90s. Heat precautions need to be taken throughout the week, but are especially important to follow from Friday through early next week. This includes AFRAM weekend. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued by the First Alert Weather team for Friday through Sunday with the possibility of adding Monday. This is due to intense heat and humidity engulfing the state. Heat indices could climb as high as 105.

For the weekend, heat safety is paramount as temperatures pass the lower 90s and are expected to range in the middle to upper 90s. This type of heat becomes dangerous to everyone, no matter their age or sensitivities.

The latter half of the weekend will also bring the chance of storms back into our forecast.

Monday may bring a little relief due to a frontal system wanting to push through, but timing is everything with this. Temperatures, as of now, are still expected in the lower 90s for Monday afternoon.