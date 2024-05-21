Maryland Weather: Summery feel, strong storms possible Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The weather will feel summer-like Friday with temperatures in the 80s. Strong storms are possible Thursday.

Our area saw a gorgeous Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. Most places saw highs in the 80s with comfortable levels of humidity.

This evening's weather looks delightful. We have a mainly clear sky and more enjoyable temperatures. There could be some patchy fog late tonight with the greatest risk of this developing across the eastern shore of Maryland.

SPRING FEVER: Just amazing to be outside this afternoon & evening! These are what good spring days are made of... Sunset arrives at 8:19 PM, so you've got plenty of time to get out and play. Enjoy. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/8XqBWXxjjn — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 21, 2024

Wednesday will be the hottest day of our upcoming stretch of weather. After any early patchy morning fog, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs climbing well into the 80s. Inland locations away from Chesapeake Bay will see highs near 90 degrees. Most of the day should be dry, but there is the chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms after 7 PM. The greatest chance of these storms would be north & west of Baltimore.

If you like warm, humid, & sunny weather... then you're going to love Wednesday. Nice Bay breeze will keep shorelines a notch cooler. Enjoy and use plenty of sunscreen! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/2dhVucdFNe — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 21, 2024

Warm and muggy weather continues into Thursday. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest, which will spark showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of it. Right now there is the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

STRONG STORMS THURSDAY: Scattered strong to possibly severe t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon & evening. Right now risk is a level 1 out of 5. If we manage to get more sunshine during Thursday, the risk for severe storms will increase. We'll continue to update you. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/UwtfNwPGeX — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 21, 2024

If we manage to get more in the way of sunshine during the day Thursday, the chance of severe weather will be higher. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday for the potential of an ALERT DAY. If confidence grows that storms will be widespread in coverage and severe, an ALERT DAY will likely be issued.

This cold front will stall just to our south on Friday allowing for the chance for some isolated showers & storms with highs in the 80s. Any of the rain activity looks isolated, but the day may not be completely dry.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WEATHER IN BALTIMORE: We face rounds of scattered showers & thunderstorms throughout the holiday weekend. The greatest coverage of showers & storms looks to be during the afternoon & evening hours. Saturday & Memorial Day look wettest with Sunday drier. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/UPxjW8Hk9I — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 21, 2024

This same frontal boundary will be an issue for the entire Memorial Day Weekend. Since the front will be nearby, expect chances for showers and storms each day of the holiday weekend. The greatest coverage of showers & storms appears to be Saturday and Memorial Day, especially during the afternoon & evening hours.

It's early, but Sunday appears to be less active in terms of showers & storms, so outdoor plans may be best on Sunday. Stay tuned.