Maryland Weather: Gloomy skies in the forecast for Sunday

Gloomy Skies and cooler temps in store for Sunday

Gloomy Skies and cooler temps in store for Sunday

Gloomy Skies and cooler temps in store for Sunday

BALTIMORE - After such a bright and warm Saturday, most of Sunday is looking very gray.

Cloud coverage in the area will cap temperatures in the low 80s.

Our high on Saturday was 88° at BWI, and today we'll only land around 83°.

On a lighter note, widespread rain and storms will hold off until the evening and late night hours in Central Maryland.

Spotty showers are possible anytime, but the best bet for widespread rain arrives after sunset.

Wet weather is possible for Monday morning's commute, so plan for damp roads.

Most of Monday is dry before showers and storms redevelop in the evening.