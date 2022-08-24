Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Get ready for sunny days with low humidity

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Tuesday night forecast
BALTIMORE -- The next few days will be nice with sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night through Thursday night. 

Temperature highs on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will reach around 90 degrees. 

Temperature lows will drop into the 60s tonight and Wednesday night. 

Humidity will creep back up by late Thursday with a chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon. 

Friday afternoon's highs will reach the low 90s. 

Slight storm chances continue into the weekend but most areas will remain dry.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 10:53 PM

