Maryland Weather: Get ready for a cloudy Labor Day followed by rain

BALTIMORE -- A slow-moving front will drop southward into the region through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances on Labor Day will be mainly restricted to areas west and north of I-95.

Any rain that occurs could be heavy, and there will be a threat of flooding for those areas that see repeated rounds of rain through Tuesday.

No official Flood Watch is in effect, but the pattern supports periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to some isolated areas of flooding into Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cooler and in the 80s through Monday.

The warmest temperatures will be on the Eastern Shore farther away from any rain.

Rain chances will increase areawide Monday night through Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a few showers to linger into Wednesday. Temps Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain in the 70s for highs due to the expected clouds and rain chances.

Thursday and Friday will be the best days of the week with sunshine returning as well as a drop in humidity.

But that humidity will creep back up this weekend with a chance of rain returning to the area on Sunday.