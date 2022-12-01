Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Frigid Thursday morning

By Meg McNamara

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Grab the heavy coat before you head out this morning!

Much colder air has settled in thanks to Wednesday's cold front.

Combine that with a blustery northwest wind and it's feeling frigid to start the day.

Actual temps are in the mid to upper 30s but wind chills are only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunglasses are also a good idea today as high pressure is taking over and skies are clear.

Winds will calm through the afternoon but don't bank on a big warmup.

Temps only top out in the mid 40s.

We take a step up by Friday. A southerly flow will allow temps to make it to 50°.

Clouds will increase later in the day as yet another cold front approaches the area by Friday night and Saturday. 

This means we will start the weekend with wet weather. 

Happy to report we are looking dry and bright for the Ravens game on Sunday!

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 5:42 AM

