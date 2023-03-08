Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine Thursday

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening forecast
Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening forecast 02:46

BALTIMORE -- It will be another chilly night across the area with clear skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 50s with lighter winds under plenty of sunshine. 

The next storm system will approach the area Thursday night with increasing clouds. A chance of rain will move into the area Friday morning possibly mixed with snow at the onset, especially in the favored colder spots west and north of Baltimore before changing over to all rain. 

Temperatures will not get out of the 40s all day Friday. Rain chances will continue Friday night with rain mixing with snow before ending on Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s for highs again Saturday with dry weather returning for Sunday.

Another storm system will move into the area on Monday with a chance for rain and snow. Below average temperatures will continue all next week with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s. 

First published on March 8, 2023 / 4:29 AM

