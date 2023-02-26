First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to the area Monday

BALTIMORE -- After a gorgeous Sunday across the region, it looks like rain will make its way back into the area later Monday.

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s. Highs Monday will be cooler, in the mid to upper 40s as clouds increase throughout the day.

Rain will return to the area with another storm system by Monday evening and will continue overnight through early Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 50s to near 60. Expect more sunshine Wednesday with highs near 60.

Another storm system will move into the area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning bringing rain back to the area.

A stronger storm will move in Friday with even higher chances for rain.

The GFS and European models disagree on how the precipitation will end, with the Euro model bullish on a changeover to accumulating snow for northern and western Maryland while the GFS shows little to no snow.

It is too early to speculate on wintry weather chances with this system, but it will be something we will monitor through the week.

Dry weather will return next weekend with temperatures slightly above average for Saturday and Sunday. The mild trend will continue into the following week.