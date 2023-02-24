First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather returns Friday

BALTIMORE - We reached a new record on Thursday with the high at BWI topping out at 79°, the warmest day of the year.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temps eventually falling into the 40s overnight.

A cold front will move through the region overnight with a few clouds and a return to cooler weather for Friday. Highs Friday will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It turns even cooler this weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs Saturday will reach the 40s and Sunday we'll be back in the 50s. A storm system will pass just south of the area on Saturday and there is a light chance for a shower or snow shower across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore Saturday afternoon otherwise the forecast looks dry.

The next best chance for rain will arrive later Monday through early Tuesday with a storm system. Yet another storm system will bring rain to the area by Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures for the next week or so will remain above average with highs in the 50s, but it won't be quite as warm as it has been lately.