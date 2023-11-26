Maryland Weather: Showers return today, arctic blast Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Expect showers this afternoon and evening. Monday will be dry and windy before numbing cold arrives Monday night.

Clouds will continue to thicken throughout the morning hours. This will be the easiest time to get things done or travel with dry conditions. Showers may develop as early as late this morning across the eastern Shore and by midday in & around Baltimore. Showers look likely this afternoon into the mid to late evening hours. Showers will end during the overnight along with clearing skies. We're looking at a raw and chilly day ahead of us with highs only reaching the middle to upper 40s.

Monday turns out to be a windy day with a mostly sunny sky. Winds Monday will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures make it to near 50 degrees, but then fall later in the day as colder air arrives behind an arctic cold front. Out across western Maryland, some snow showers are likely during the late morning hours Monday through the afternoon, so some slippery travel is possible, mainly in the higher elevations of the mountains.

The most numbing air will arrive Monday night and continue through early Wednesday morning. This upcoming cold airmass will be the coldest of the season yet and it will come packaged with frigid winds. Wind-chills Monday night will fall into the upper teens, even in Baltimore. Wind-chills across the mountains of western Maryland will bottom out in the low single digits. Please bring all pets inside Monday before the cold arrives Monday night.

Tuesday will feel like the middle of winter with biting cold winds out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph and gusting 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will never leave the upper 30s, but wind-chills will be even colder in the 20s to near 30 degrees. There is the possibility of a stray flurry or two, especially across northern Maryland.

Expect very cold weather Tuesday night with a mainly clear sky, low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s.

Cold temperatures continue Wednesday with the most numbing wind-chills during the morning hours. Highs will top out in the lower 40s with a mix of sunshine & clouds.

Temperatures return to the lower 50s Thursday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday starts dry, but clouds will thicken during the morning and we'll see a chance of showers return as early as Friday afternoon. Showers will continue into Friday evening and night. Friday continues to look mild with highs in the middle 50s.