Maryland Weather: Windy, Warm and Rainy

Fog followed by bright, mild Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE --After a warm front raised temperatures 10-15 degrees across the area Sunday, a cold front will now sweep through the area Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will remain mild behind the front, but expect lower humidity. Breezy conditions persist early Monday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

A quick moving low pressure system slides across the country Tuesday, bringing rainfall to the area for New Year's Eve. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day 2025 looks windy and mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.

New Year's Day 2025 looks dry and still a bit on the mild side. But colder temperatures will arrive as we move toward the first weekend of the new year.

Cold air returns Thursday night into Friday, with morning lows Friday in the 20s. It's possible we could see wintry weather return Friday.