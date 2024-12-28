Maryland Weather: Heavy Fog Overnight, Rainy New Year's Weather

BALTIMORE -- High pressure off the coast continues to funnel moisture into our region. Cloudy, drizzly weather continues overnight with low visibilities.

A warm front is moving through the region overnight. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s overnight, rising to the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but the First Alert Weather Team will monitor a large band of moderate to heavy rainfall moving in Sunday night into Monday morning.

The large low pressure system moves out of the region Monday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s for Monday as well. Monday night, expect temperatures to be in the 40s.

Rain returns New Year's Eve, with a low pressure system moving quickly across the country, bringing cloudy, rainy conditions to the region for New Year's Eve.

This system exits New Year's Day, but we could continue to see spotty showers New Year's Day.

Cold air returns Thursday night into Friday, with morning lows Friday in the 20s. It's possible we could see wintry weather return Friday.