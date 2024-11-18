Maryland Weather: Mild start to week, then showers, windy, & chilly

BALTIMORE --We're waking up to a dry and chilly morning. Look for a partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs near 70°.

High pressure will control our weather today. Out the door temperatures are in the 30s & 40s with a mostly clear sky. Expect a mild afternoon today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Sunshine will blend with some high clouds. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday starts dry, but late day and nighttime showers are possible. Most of the daylight hours look dry with highs in the lower 60s.

A more powerful cold front will cross the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will bring a widespread batch of light to steady rain across the area. The timeline looks like later Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Ahead of the cold front Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.

Strong, gusty, and chilly winds will howl Thursday through Sunday. This chilly airmass will last several days. Thursday and Friday look to be the chilliest days with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Most of the stretch from Thursday through Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles & light showers are possible, especially Thursday and Saturday.

Gusty and chilly winds continue Sunday, but the weather looks to feature more sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.