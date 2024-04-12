Maryland Weather: Windy weekend ahead

BALTIMORE- A low pressure area is moving north of the Great Lakes this afternoon, with a cold front exiting to the east. Showers have started across the region ahead of another front coming from the west. This activity is expected to continue into the evening, potentially including an isolated thunderstorm, particularly in the far western areas and northeast Maryland.

The biggest issue tonight through at least Saturday are the anticipated strong wind gusts. Wind advisories remain in effect through Saturday afternoon for western Maryland, where winds could gust over 50 mph. Outside of these areas, gusts up to 40 mph are possible, especially just east of the Blue Ridge and in northeast Maryland. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s for most, with upper 40s in higher terrain of far western Maryland.

Tonight, a reinforcing cold front will pass through, bringing strong winds, particularly in the mountains. Overnight lows will range from the 40s to low 50s in most areas, with 30s in the mountains. Late tonight, a few snow showers are expected in the higher elevations of western Maryland.

From Saturday through Sunday night, the region will continue to experience gusty winds as the low pressure moves further north. The wind advisory may extend to more areas. Skies should clear by Saturday afternoon, with dry conditions expected. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s for most and 50s in the mountains of far Western Maryland. Overnight lows on Saturday will be in the 40s. On Sunday, as a southwest flow builds, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening mainly across western Maryland, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Showers may continue into Sunday night as a cold front drops southward toward the MD/PA border with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

From Monday through Friday, a cold front will cross the region on Monday morning, possibly bringing a lingering shower for the morning commute. Dry conditions and warm temperatures in the 70s are expected by afternoon, with Monday night temperatures cooler than what we'll feel Sunday night. The front will stall briefly in northern North Carolina before returning north as a warm front Tuesday afternoon, potentially triggering additional showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s. As the front moves north into Pennsylvania on Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes on Thursday, with a trailing cold front likely causing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures approach the 80s.