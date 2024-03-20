Maryland Weather: Breezy & Warmer Wednesday...weekend rain

BALTIMORE- We are starting our first full day of spring with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs hitting the low 60s. A blustery west-southwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour could gust near 30 mph, particularly during the mid to late afternoon hours. The combination of strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to the potential for high wildfire danger across the state. Any fires that develop may spread very quickly given these conditions.

A couple of late-day showers will be possible as a cold front moves through the region. Overall, chances for rain look very small and isolated throughout the day. Behind the cold front tonight, temperatures will again drop to around 30 degrees. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the upper 40s to near 50. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to rebound Friday afternoon under a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Clouds will rapidly increase by Friday evening, with a good chance for rain from sunset through midnight. Widespread rain will overspread the area from the south and west Friday night and through most of the day Saturday as a coastal area of low pressure develops and tracks up the coast.

At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will fall along and east of I-95. One to three inches of rain is possible with this system as it moves through the area. Combined with an east and northeast wind for a sustained period, a coastal flood threat may develop. In addition to the rain and coastal flood threat, gusty winds will accompany the low-pressure system as it passes through the area. Winds may gust over 40 mph at times as the system moves through, reaching into Saturday night.

Fair weather will return to the area on Sunday, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. Next week looks very unsettled, with several opportunities for rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies from Monday through midweek with periodic chances for showers as several storm systems make their way into the region.

It's mainly dry, but Tuesday and Wednesday may see a chance for showers. Temperatures will be close to average throughout the week, with highs in the mid-50s and lows dropping into the 40s at night. A gradual warm-up into the low 60s is expected by the middle to end of the week.

Right now, the forecast does not look good for opening day for the Orioles on Thursday, with a good chance for showers in the forecast and gusty north winds. We still have plenty of time to watch the forecast, and hopefully, it will change to something better by that point. We'll keep you updated.