Maryland Weather: Gusty Good Friday

BALTIMORE -- Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, with highs around 60°F.

However, strong gusts of wind, exceeding 30 mph at times, could pose challenges for Key Bridge salvage operations on the Patapsco River. Overnight temperatures on Friday are forecasted to range from the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy conditions.

Cloud cover is expected to increase on Saturday morning, with a chance of showers later in the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. The rainfall is predicted to be light, with an additional 0.05" expected.

Easter Sunday will bring warmer temperatures, reaching near 70°F, with some sunshine early in the day. However, as the day progresses, another disturbance and a warm front will introduce shower possibilities through Sunday night, marking the start of a rainy workweek.

Several upper-level disturbances in northwest flow will continue to bring rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, tapering off slightly by Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to primarily remain in the 50s, with Tuesday being the warmest day, reaching the upper 50s to near 60°F. Wednesday will be breezy with gusty westerly winds following the passage of a cold front.

The week will conclude on a dry note, with mostly sunny and breezy conditions persisting through Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday are projected to reach the mid-50s, climbing to the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday.

Northwest winds will remain gusty, exceeding 20 mph through the end of the week in the wake of the storm system.