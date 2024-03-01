Maryland Weather: Rainy start to the weekend

BALTIMORE-- After a sunny Thursday and Friday morning, rain is forecasted to return Friday night and early this weekend. Expect an increase in clouds this afternoon and evening across the area.

Rain chances will rise a few hours after sunset, peaking from midnight through noon Saturday as an area of low pressure moves just south and east of us. Tonight's low temperatures will be warmer due to the clouds and showers, primarily around 40 degrees.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the low to mid-50s under cloudy skies. Rain chances should decrease quickly by late morning into the afternoon as the storm system moves away. Skies overnight into Saturday will become partly cloudy, with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday is anticipated to be the best day of the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of the next storm system, expected by mid-week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances will return Wednesday, with high rain chances expected for the remainder of the week. A brief break between systems is likely on Thursday, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. The highest rain chances next week are expected Wednesday and again on Friday.

The upcoming weekend appears wet, with continued chances for showers. However, high temperatures will remain above average, in the mid-50s, to close out the week.