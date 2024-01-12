Maryland Weather: Wet & Windy Tonight...Breezy Saturday

BALTIMORE -- High pressure is moving offshore this morning, and a strengthening low pressure system in the Midwest this afternoon will head towards the Great Lakes tonight. This will bring various weather impacts through tonight.

Expect heavy rain to spread from southwest to northeast later this afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated, with potential flooding due to already saturated soils. Rainfall is likely to reach close to an inch with isolated higher amounts possible. Most rain will occur within a three to six-hour period, and a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for areas along I-95.

Winds are another concern, with two main periods of high winds expected. High wind warnings are in place for Garrett County and wind advisories for the Baltimore Area. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.

Looking ahead, dry and chilly conditions are expected Saturday night, followed by an arctic cold front on Sunday. This will bring snow showers to western Maryland and significantly lower temperatures and wind chills across the region.

Sunday night's lows will range from single digits in far Western Maryland to the low 20s in southern Maryland.

Next week will be the coldest of the season, with below-freezing high temperatures expected for a few days. There's uncertainty regarding any disturbances that might interact with the cold air to produce widespread snow.

Some forecast models develop a coastal low pressure and with moisture spreading into the area and interacting with the cold air could produce snow. It is still WAY too early to speculate on snow chances at this point.

One thing we are sure of is it will be COLD next week. The coldest days will likely to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chills could drop to the single digits and teens.

By the end of the week we may be tracking another storm on Friday that could bring rain/snow to the area. Otherwise, temperatures stay below average through the end of the week.