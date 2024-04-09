Maryland Weather: Much warmer Tuesday with thickening clouds
BALTIMORE- Clouds increase today, but that won't stop temperatures from climbing. We're forecasting highs into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.
A stray sprinkle or shower is possible late today or tonight, but the bulk of the area should remain dry.
A better chance for showers returns Wednesday afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches the area. Look for highs in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible N & W of Baltimore late Wednesday.
Thursday looks like the stormiest day of the week. Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day along with strong and gusty winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts will exceed 35 mph. Any of the showers and storms Thursday could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. We'll continue to monitor Thursday's forecast for a possible ALERT DAY due heavy rain and storms along with possible flood impacts. 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible by late Thursday night.
Friday will be a day of transition. Showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. It's possible showers could linger into the afternoon. A gusty breeze out of the west will also be noticeable with highs in the middle 60s.
Next weekend's weather is trending in a fabulous direction! Saturday has a gusty breeze and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing toward 70 degrees. We should have splendid weather if you want to spend next weekend outdoors!