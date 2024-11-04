MarMaryland Weather: Warm weather returns for Election Day

BALTIMORE -- This week's forecast will bring fluctuations in temperatures, along with rain chances we haven't seen in quite some time.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area. It won't be as cold as Saturday and Sunday nights. On Election Day, anticipate mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the region. It's ideal weather to head to the polls.

Temperatures will warm further on Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs could reach near 80 degrees, with some areas nearing record levels. A cold front is expected to approach by Wednesday night, bringing a chance of showers by Thursday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will cool down with highs near 70 degrees. By Friday, the front will slip south of the area, bringing a return to sunshine and drier weather, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, likely to become Hurricane Rafael, is expected to intensify as it nears the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. Some of the system's moisture may spread into the Mid-Atlantic by late in the weekend, bringing our first significant rain in over a month.

On Saturday, expect highs in the lower 60s as clouds increase. Sunday will be cooler, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a cloudy sky and a good chance of steady, light rain throughout the day and into the night.

Rain should move out by Monday morning, with sunshine returning early to mid-next week.