Maryland Weather: Warmer weather coming

BALTIMORE -- Expect a clear and sunny day today, with temperatures warming up quickly after a chilly start. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon, which will help met some of the snow.

Tonight won't be as cold with light winds and temperatures cooling to the low to mid-20s across the region.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure will move eastward off the coast Early Tuesday could bring wintry precipitation in western Maryland, but as temperatures rise into the 40s, it will likely turn to rain.

Rain chances will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day Tuesday as a low-pressure system approaches. Western Maryland might see temperatures drop to near or just below freezing overnight into Wednesday, raising the possibility of freezing rain. The greatest chances for freezing rain, however, will be to the north of our area into Pennsylvania.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

For the rest of the week into the weekend, a warm front will lift north into the area, bringing very mild temperatures - mid 50s to mid 60s by Thursday and Friday. Rain will be widespread, but not overly heavy and any flooding concerns will be low through the end of the week. There's a chance for elevated streamflows due to rain and snowmelt combined, but nothing major. The cold front from the Great Lakes will move through on Friday, likely ending the rain.

Saturday is looking mostly dry but there's a chance of rain returning Saturday night or Sunday. Sunday looks wet for the AFC Championship Game vs. the Chiefs. Temps cool back into the 40s for highs.