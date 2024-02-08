Maryland Weather: Warmer for the rest of the week

BALTIMORE - The forecast for the remainder of this week remains favorable for outdoor activities.

It's another very cold start, with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday afternoon is expected to see slightly warmer conditions, with highs in the low to mid-50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Thursday night will not be as cold, as additional clouds will help keep temperatures in the mid-30s, accompanied by a light southerly breeze.

Friday's high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 60s amid a blend of clouds and sunshine. The weather is expected to remain dry through the week, though this pattern is set to change over the weekend and into early next week. Saturday will likely be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures will stay mild into the low 60s through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday, with any rain chances staying south of the area. High temperatures will peak near 60 degrees.

Rain chances will rise into Monday as a storm system moves in from the south and west. The likelihood of rain is highest Monday afternoon through Monday night, with the storm expected to clear the area by Tuesday morning.

The recent mild weather will conclude, giving way to a colder pattern for much of next week. High temperatures will hover near or slightly below average, mainly in the 40s, with nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s.

Post-Tuesday, the forecast indicates dry conditions prevailing through the latter part of next week, with sunshine making a return.