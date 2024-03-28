Maryland Weather: Morning rain and fog continue

BALTIMORE -- Showers are hugging our southeast corner this morning with some fog breaking.

Rain will continue to lift into the state through the afternoon thanks to a frontal system pair with low pressure to our south. This front will drive winds from the north and clear out the rain and clouds by sunset. Winds will continue, as this frontal system pushes through, into Friday morning. Gusts could be as strong as 25 mph.

Showers still possible this afternoon, but first pitch and the game are trending drier pic.twitter.com/gY0WvjlngY — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) March 28, 2024

The Orioles first pitch could see some light and steady rain this afternoon. Since rain is still in the region, It's not out of the question for a rain delay to be issued. The first pitch is scheduled at 3:05pm. By sunset we will see this rain push east and out of the state.

Cooler for your Friday with temperatures taking a hit from gusty northwest winds. A few clouds will linger with a chance at a sprinkle early on, but overall, trending dry for the day.

For the weekend: Saturday will start off dry, but showers are possible for the afternoon with a few gusty winds. While the rain won't be heavy, you'll need an umbrella for part of Saturday. Highs are expected in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday looks a bit nicer with the 70s scheduled.